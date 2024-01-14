Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, recently got married to her long-time boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, and the families threw a grand reception on Saturday, which was attended by almost everyone from the industry, right from Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Sushmita Sen & Madhuri Dixit. However, people were surprised to see some faces, including Rhea Chakraborty’s.

The Roadies judge attended the reception party with her brother, Showik Chakraborty. However, something strange happened when the actress was posing for the shutterbugs with her brother. A cameraman shouted, ‘Nice, Jodi,’ leaving the actress awkwardly shocked.

She took her time to regain her composure and kept posing while other paps schooled the one who shouted Nice Jodi, making him aware that they were brother and sister and he was misinformed. But Rhea could not help but take a sarcastic dig at the pap.

After the actress finished posing for the cameras with Showik, she commented, “Aise hi logon ki wajah se phir baad mein rumors shuru ho jaate haim.” Interestingly, the actress has been reportedly dating entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath, India’s youngest billionaire and founder of Zerodha.

As the video went viral, netizens were not shocked at Showik being called Rhea Chakraborty’s boyfriend. In fact, their only disbelief was Rhea getting invited to Ira Khan’s reception party. They even ranted about the same in the comment section. A user commented, “Aamir invited her also? How can they forget what she did?”

One more unnecessary dig read, “Among all the respected, prestigious families, were this sister and brother invited? I’m shocked.” Apart from the shock and surprise, people also took brutal digs related to Sushant Singh Rajput and drugs.

However, Rhea’s befitting reply to the paps was appreciated by some users. The video was shared by the Instagram handle Instant Bollywood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

For the unversed, Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty were accused of conspiracies after Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death. The brother-sister duo went through hell after they were nabbed by the Narcotics Control Bureau over the possession and consumption of drugs. They were arrested and had to spend quite some time in jail.

However, Rhea and Showik came out stronger and restarted their life with new hopes. They even got immense support from the industry.

For more such trending stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Box Office 2024: From Kartik Aaryan To Alia Bhatt – Will These 7 Youngsters Redeem Their Lost Glory, Bringing As Many As Five 100 Crore Grossers & 800+ Crore Total?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News