Aamir Khan has gone all out for the wedding of his daughter Ira Khan with Nupur Shikhare. After the lavish festivities in Udaipur, a star-studded reception took place last night in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif – it was a full house! Scroll below for the top highlights from the special night.

Not just Bollywood, celebrities from Television and South industries were also invited to the bash. Kapil Sharma, Shweta Tiwari, Naga Chaitnya, Sachin Tendulkar were in attendance. The newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare co-ordinated in red and black outfits.

Take a look at the top highlights from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding reception below:

Kangana Ranaut chants “Jai Shree Ram”

As most know, India is gearing up for a monumental day with the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Kangana Ranaut, who is often seen praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is super excited for the occasion.

Her anticipation was visible when she arrived for Ira Khan’s wedding reception, smiling and saying “Jai Shri Ram” to the paparazzi. The actress was dressed in a pink and grey embellished lehenga. She completed her look with a choker pearl layered necklace, gold bangles, and a messy ponytail.

Take a look at the viral video below:

Jaya Bachchan asks mediaperson, “Who are you?”

We’re very well aware of Jaya Bachchan’s bittersweet interactions with the paparazzi. Amitabh Bachchan‘s wife was initially jovial as a member of the paparazzi wished her Happy New Year. The veteran star responded, “Hope it’s happy.”

However, she later seemed to have gotten irked as the shutterbugs asked her to pose. She told a cameraperson, “Kya idhar angle humko sikha raha hai?” She was even seen asking, “Who are you?” before walking away with a smile.

Sushmita Sen twins with Rohman Shawl

In December 2021, Sushmita Sen broke hearts with her breakup announcement with Rohman Shawl. The Aarya actress announced on Instagram that she called it quits with her boyfriend of three years. Later, her alleged engagement with Lalit Modi broke the internet, and fans were convinced that she had moved on.

Sushmita later reconciled with Rohman but has not announced anything officially. The couple, however, made a dashing appearance at Aamir Khan’s event as they twinned in black outfits while daughter Renee looked beautiful in a white ensemble.

Salman Khan’s fun banter with paps!

Superstar Salman Khan also made a dapper appearance at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding reception. He wore an all-black outfit and looked super handsome in his new beard avatar. As the paparazzi screamed “saamne saamne” to get his attention, the superstar joked, “saamne nahi, piche” leaving the mediapersons in splits.

Imran Khan’s rumored girlfriend, Lekha Washington, is now a part of the family?

Imran Khan was seen attending the 3-day long wedding festivities in Udaipur with rumored girlfriend Lekha Washington. The dating rumors have now strengthened as she posed alongside Aamir Khan and other members for a family picture!

