Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter box office is displaying a decent run at the box office, and in four days, the film has completed its extended weekend at around 123.60 crore. The Krrish actor plays an Air Force Officer in the film, which is set on the backdrop of the unfortunate Pulwama terror attack. However, this is the third time that the actor is playing a patriot on screen.

Hrithik’s tryst with patriotic films started with Farhan Akhtar’s Lakshya, where he played a disoriented youth who finds his true calling once he joins the Indian National Army. The film was released in 2004, and it took HR 15 years to play a patriotic defense officer yet again with War in 2019.

He collaborated with Siddharth Anand (director of War) for Fighter in 2024, displaying his patriotic spirit in Indian Air Force Officer Squadron Leader Shamsher “Patty” Pathania in Fighter. The R-day release, which is churning out good numbers at the box office, was expected to run on the lines of Pathaan, but it could not.

What’s interesting is that while Hrithik Roshan has played a patriot on-screen, he has also played a terrorist on-screen, not once but twice! That, too, back to back. He played Amaan in the 2000 film Fiza, where Karisma Kapoor played his sister. In the 2000 film Mission Kashmir, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, he played Altaaf.

Both the films were released in a span of a month! While Fiza was released in September 2000, Mission Kashmir dropped in October 2000!

Here is how these four films fared at the box office.

Fiza, September 8, 2000

Helmed by Khalid Mohammed, the film starred Hrithik Roshan as a Muslim youth who disappears in the 1993 Bombay riots and joins a terrorist group. His mother, played by Jaya Bachchan, commits suicide on knowing the truth about her son while his sister tries to reason between right and wrong, forcing his brother to quit the path, but he doesn’t.

Fiza was critically acclaimed and made on a budget of 5 crore, collecting 14.52 crore in India and 31 crore worldwide. The film was a Hit at the box office.

Mission Kashmir, October 27, 2000

A month later, Hrithik appeared as a terrorist yet again in Vidhu Vinod Chopra‘s Mission Kashmir. The film was made on a budget of 20 crore and collected 22.83 crore at the box office. Worldwide, the film registered a gross collection of 42.25 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Mission Kashmir was a success at the box office if not hit. The film had Hrithik Roshan playing the son of a terrorist who witnesses his father getting killed at the hands of the Indian Army. Later, the little boy is adopted by an Army Officer, but all hell breaks loose when he manages to identify the same Army Officer as the one who shot his father dead. He is brainwashed by a terrorist group that prepares him to seek vengeance.

Mission Kashmir was the third highest-grossing film of 2000 after Kaho Naa Pyar Hai and Mohabbatein.

Lakshya, June 18, 2004

Despite collecting 23.5 crore at the box office, the film, which was made on a budget of 30 crore, tanked at the box office. It collected 40 crore worldwide and had Hrithik Roshan figure out his life in the first half and transform into a disciplined Army officer in the second half. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, Lakshya was a flop.

War, October 2, 2019

Hrithik Roshan‘s most successful attempt is playing an Army Officer. Mounted on a budget of 158 crore, the film collected 319 crore at the box office and churned out 101% profit. Hrithik played Major Kabir Dhaliwal, an R&AW Agent gone rogue, and Tiger Shroff in a double role.

To date, along with Fighter, these films have cumulatively collected 503 crore at the box office. Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan’s next, War 2, is in the making, and it would be interesting to see him play a patriot yet again.

