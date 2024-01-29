After a long time, Bollywood fans witnessed a fresh Jodi of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, treating them with an aerial action thriller. Helmed by Pathaan and War director Siddharth Anand, Fighter hit the big screens on January 25, ahead of the long weekend, coinciding with Republic Day. Since its release, the film has been receiving positive and mixed to positive reviews from critics and audiences. Co-starring Karan Singh Grover, Anil Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi, the film has been doing wonders at the box office.

After waiting with bated breath for Fighter, the director has spilled the beans if there’s a sequel in the pipeline. Since yesterday, rumors of Fighter 2 being in the pipeline have been doing the rounds of social media. During the latest interview, Siddharth reacted to the same and here’s what he has to say. Scroll down.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Siddharth Anand called himself the only filmmaker who hasn’t made a sequel of any of his films. While War 2 is in the making let us remind you that it will be helmed by Brahmastra fame Ayan Mukerji. The filmmaker says he doesn’t get excited to make part 2. While he says he doesn’t want to make sequels yet, he quickly adds, “Never say never.”

Spilling the beans if Fighter 2 is on his mind, Siddharth Anand says that only the audience will decide as it’s been only 3 days since the film was released in theatres. He tells the portal, “I think audience ka pyaar will decide what we will do, and we would love to make Fighter 2 a larger story. We have some great ideas that we want to put it down to.”

He further adds, “As of now, I am not excited to make sequels. I want to keep creating new characters and new stories. Otherwise, kya hota hai na there is a certain comfort zone in the sequels. You start relying on the nostalgia and try to match that vo mujhe maza nahin … that’s where my stagnation will happen. That’s where I will stagnate. I feel that I may be wrong, but I want to just keep challenging myself. Sequel I feel is a very comfort space or mujhe comfortable nahin hona abhi.”

For those who don’t know, Fighter has crossed the 100-crore mark and earned Rs 123.60 crore India nett.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Fighter 2? Do let us know if you want the filmmaker to plan it soon or not.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Fighter Twitter Review: Elated Netizens Express Excitement, Call Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone Starrer A ‘Must Watch’, “Perfect Tribute To IAF”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News