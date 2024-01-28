After a long wait and success at the box office, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal has finally made its way to the OTT. Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, the film also saw Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and others in the key roles. On Republic Day, the film arrived on OTT giant Netflix. However, it left its fans angry and disappointed after the director broke his promise to release an uncut version on the digital platform but failed to do so. After netizens expressed the same on social media, the lead cast spilled interesting beans about the film.

Recently, RK and Anil Kapoor appeared for an interview with Netflix, where they recalled some interesting anecdotes from the film. While speaking about working with the Brahmastra actor, the veteran star made an interesting revelation about RK being replaced by Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Dil Dhadakne Do.’ Scroll down for details.

Ranbir Kapoor said on the show, “When me and Sonam were doing Saawariya. I used to go to Sonam’s house a lot for rehearsals and we were working under Roshan Taneja. At that time Anil sir told me, ‘I never play fathers’ roles, but I will play your father’s role.’ I remember when he was doing Dil Dhadakne Do, he used to talk to me so much.” This is when Anil Kapoor revealed that he said ‘yes’ when RK was doing the film.

However, later, when Kapoor was replaced by Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor used to speak to him so much that he was in a dilemma. “He used to be in the dilemma ‘Should I do or not?’ I remember when the promo came, 90 percent of the audience was like but he doesn’t look like a father, he looks like an elder brother. It’s because he has kept himself that way,” added Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, an actor.

Well, soon after the clip from the interview surfaced on the web, netizens gave their opinions on the same. A user wrote, “I thought it is famously known that RK and Bebo were offered DDD first. Glad Bebo did not do it. PC was brilliant.” Another said, “But RS as Kabir was amazing; there are no qualms about that. Even better that Ranbir didn’t do it.”

A third one commented, “It’s funny how things like this are said about Ranbir in a bid to insult Ranveer but if anyone mentions Deepika having been offered a film first, everyone screams PR. FYI, Ranveer and Priyanka were brilliant in DDD.”

Well, we, too, agree with netizens; Ranveer Singh was brilliant in Dil Dhadakne Do. If Ranbir Kapoor had agreed to do the part, then Animal would have been RK and Anil Kapoor’s second film as an on-screen ‘father-son duo.’

