Time and again, we have seen celebrities being attacked and criticized in public or on social media by haters and by netizens. While some manage to give it back then and there, others decide to maintain the peace and pay no heed to it. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when Priyanka Chopra had hit back at a Pakistani heckler who tried to instigate her by calling her a ‘hypocrite’ and accusing her of encouraging ‘nuclear war against Pakistan.’

The story goes back to 2019 when PeeCee attended an event where a Pakistani Girl named Ayesha Malik called her out for instigating a war despite being the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador during the rising tension between India and Pakistan. Scroll down for details.

During the media event, Ayesha Malik hinted at a tweet that Priyanka Chopra made after 2019 Pulwama Terror Attack, which read, “Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces” Yelling at Peecee Ayesha said, “It was hard hearing you talk about humanity, because as your neighbor, a Pakistani, I know you’re a bit of a hypocrite, you tweeted on February 26: ‘Jai Hind! #IndianArmedForces.’ You are a UNICEF ambassador for peace and you are encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan.”

Trying to calm her down, Priyanka Chopra responded to her aggressive question and behavior and said, “I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India and war is not something I’m really fond of but I am patriotic so I’m sorry if I hurt sentiments of people who do love me and have loved me. But I think all of us have a sort of middle ground that we have to walk, just like you probably have to as well, the way you yourself.”

“Well, we all walk that just came at me…Girl, don’t yell, we’re all here for love. You’re embarrassing middle ground. Thank you for your enthusiasm, your question, and your voice,” Desi Girl concluded saying.

The old video was recently re-shared by a Redditor who hailed Priyanka Chopra for handling the heckler with grace and winning every Indian’s heart with her comeback.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Priyanka Chopra’s answer to Ayesha Malik? Do let us know.

