Apart from ruling Bollywood and Hollywood film industry, actors Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra have also grabbed headlines for personal reasons. A few years back, Don 2 lead pair was the talk of the town owing to their alleged affair rumors. Old media reports were abuzz that the duo was head-over-heels in love and had been together for quite some time. However, they parted ways later, and PeeCee moved to the West and began her journey in Hollywood. Time and again, we come across throwback stories and old videos of them from different events addressing, accepting, and denying their alleged affair rumors.

We recently came across an old video of SRK and PC appearing together on the stage of the Filmfare Awards in 2013. As the clip has resurfaced on the web, netizens are trolling the actors for addressing their affair rumors in the ‘most obvious way.’ Scroll down.

The clip opens with Shah Rukh Khan asking Priyanka Chopra, “Aaj kal naya kya ho raha?” She promptly responds, “Abhi tak toh kuch nahi, lekin kal Subha tak zaroor hoga.” When SRK prods further, Barfi actress says “Kal kahin naa kahin, kuch naa kuch gossip hamare bare me toh aa hi jaayega. Kyuki aaj kal hum log jabhi bhi milte hain, kuch naa kuch non sense likhte hi hain log. Main Bandra se guzar bhi rahi hoti hoon toh log likh dete hai hum log chup chupke milte hain.”

Explaining the reason behind the same, Shah Rukh Khan says that it happens because there is a lot in common between them; hence, people get confused. Watch the video below:

Reacting to the same, netizens trolled Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra for pulling such an event in front of SRK’s wife, Gauri Khan and daughter, Suhana Khan. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Oh God..forget Gauri..even Suhana was here ? Why would SRK pull this stunt when his own kid is sitting in the audience ? So messed up.”

Another said, “Whenever we used to go out and enjoy cinema with our mum n brother, we used to lie to our granny. We would make brother say, don’t tell we went out. But he would say, hey granny we didn’t go to watch cinema. This is what they’re doing.”

A third Redditor wrote, “I literally can’t believe just how brash these 2 were… like dude why are you pretending something is NOT going on when EVERYONE and their mothers know that something is definitely going on?! and I’m pretty sure at this point it was an open secret so even more wtf.”

“The most obvious non obvious way of confirming your affair lol,” “They literally rubbed it in gauri’s face which was 100X worse than the affair itself. Public humiliation,” “Usually couples who don’t wanna reveal their relationship use this tactic to shut people’s mouths. I don’t see any other reason why this gag would have been written! Also, both are too comfy talking about this,” read a few more comments.

