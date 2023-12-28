Bollywood actor Ranjeet has been one of the most-loved villains of all time. With 500 films in his kitty, he’s been a part of the industry for over 50 years now. Despite starring in a number of films, he is known for his villainous character in Bollywood films like Sharmeelee (1971), Bandhe Haath (1973), Namak Halal (1982), Humse Hai Zamana (1983), Zimmedar (1990), and Zalim (1990). Now, in a recent interview, the actor recalled a time when his mother threw him out of the house.

The Namak Halaal actor recently sat for an interview where he spoke at length about his characters and how he rejected the role of Gabbar from Sholay owing to his friendship with Danny Denzongpa. Scroll down to know what he has to say.

Recalling an incident, Ranjeet revealed that his family had come to a theatre to watch his film ‘Sharmeelee’ co-starring Rakhee Gulzar. However, soon after, a scene of Ranjeet assaulting Rakhee and tearing her clothes emerged on the big screen, they left the theatre. Later, when he returned home, his mother scolded him and asked him what kind of work he was doing. Not only that, but his mother even apologized to Rakhee on his behalf.

Ranjeet told Radio Nasha, “My mother said, ‘How dare you enter this house? You tear women’s clothes, what kind of work is this?’ She told me to get out of the house.” He added, “Rakhee ji was so beautiful. My mother started crying after looking at her. She said, ‘Satyanash ho mera putar da. Mein maafi mangti hu tujhse.’ Rakhee made her understand that we are good friends. Then they accepted.”

In the same interview, he also revealed after Danny Denzongpa was approached for ‘Gabbar’s role in Sholay and they contacted him for the same. However, he strictly told them if Danny says that he’s not interested in the role and can give it to somebody else, then only he will take it.

“Feroz Khan told Danny, ‘What will you do in Sholay? There are three main actors in the film – Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar – you will be in the 4th or 5th role. I am giving you a song with Hema Malini in this film.’ So, Danny felt responsible that he should continue with Dharmatma as Sholay had not begun. But he couldn’t say no to Sholay. In those days, communication was difficult,” revealed the veteran actor.

