From past some time, ex-couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s personal lives have been the talk of the town. It once hogged the limelight after Arbaaz tied the knot for the second time with makeup artist Sshura Khan on December 24. Taking to social media, he made it official and shared a few glimpses from his wedding along with a heartfelt note. On the other hand, Malla has been head-over-heels with Arjun Kapoor for years now.

During her recent appearance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, co-judge Farah Khan asked Malla about her wedding plans, and her response got everyone ROFL. While she didn’t mention any name, she just said she would be ready if and when anyone asked her. Scroll down for details.

The clip opens with Farah Khan asking Malaika Arora, “2024 mein Malaika kya aap single parent cum actress se double parent cum actress banne wali hai?” Responding to this, Malla jokes, “Kisi ko godh me lena padega,” When she asks, “Iska matlab kya hai?” Gauahar Khan quickly explains, “Kya aap agle saal shaadi karne wale ho?” Malla replies, “Koi pooche shaadi ke liye, main kar lungi.” She further adds, “Once bitten twice very shy.”

While Malaika Arora leaves everyone in splits with her hilarious comeback, we wonder if it was an indirect jibe at Arbaaz Khan. Watch the clip below and let us know what you think.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Earlier announcing his wedding with Sshuru Khan, Arbaaz Khan penned, “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial)

Meanwhile, during his appearance on Koffee With Karan 8 with Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor spoke about his wedding plans with Malaika Arora and said he would like to answer it along with his ladylove. He told KJo, “I think it’s unfair to be sitting here without her and talking about the future. I think that would be the most respectful thing. Once we reach that stage, we will come and talk about it together. I’m very very happy where I am and I think we make no bones about the fact that we survived through whatever we’ve had to be in this comfortable, happy space.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Malaika Arora’s video? Do let us know.

