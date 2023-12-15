Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in the news for quite some time now. Initially, it was their separation rumors, which were followed by cryptic notes, and now, as the Ishaqzaade actor talks about their wedding on Koffee with Karan, we tried doing research on their growth on the ‘moneymeter’ as they enjoy a combined net worth of a whopping 1850 million.

Arjun Kapoor started with Ishaqzaade in 2012 opposite Parineeti Chopra. However, before making his debut, he was an assistant director to Nikhil Advani on Salaam-E-Ishq. He trained rigorously under Salman Khan before making his debut as a lead actor in a YRF film.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora has been relevant in the industry for quite a long time. She started her career as a model and then shot to fame overnight with Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se, dancing to Chhaiya Chhaiya with Shah Rukh Khan on a train. Since then, there has been no turning back for her as she became the OG Munni of Bollywood, tapping on Munni Badnaam for Dabangg.

Wedding Bells For Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor?

The couple has been asked the question innumerable times, and they have answered in a steady way each time, maintaining a single statement – that they are way too happy with each other. In the recent episode of Koffee with Karan, Arjun Kapoor answered the question in the most honest way – that the discussion would be unfair if only one of them answered it on the other’s behalf as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor’s 1850 Million Net Worth

Malla and Arjun Kapoor enjoy a net worth of around 185 crore in total. This amounts to their property, professional fees, jewelry, car collections, and other expensive assets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora’s 100 Crore Net Worth

In 2023, the Dabangg actress enjoys a net worth of around 100 crore. She owns a 4BHK apartment in Bandra, which costs 14.5 crore. She currently resides in the apartment with her dog Casper.

Coming to the professional front, she charges 1.5 – 2 crore for her appearance in a film and is currently getting paid 15 lakh per episode for the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Malaika Arora’s Net Worth Grows By 17%

In 2022, Malla enjoyed an asset worth 85 Crore, and she has accumulated a lot of wealth in a year with the correct professional decisions. With a growth rate of 17%, her success rate is phenomenal. While she owns a yoga studio, which is a part of her professional startup, she endorses way too many brands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Arjun Kapoor’s 85 Crore Net Worth

The actor from 2 States enjoys a net worth of about 85 crore in 2023. While he charges between 7 – 10 crore for a film, he endorses a lot of brands and has invested in real estate and startups, which involves FoodCloud, a single stop for home chefs. He even owned a fancy apartment in Bandra, which is reportedly sold for 16 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor’s Net Worth Growth – 21%

In 2018, Arjun Kapoor enjoyed a net worth of around 70 crore. He increased his net worth with the right kind of involvement with brands and companies. He currently shares a house worth 30 crore with his sister, Anshula Kapoor. His most prized vehicle is a Maserati Levante, which is worth 1.52 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

So, while Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are individually climbing the ladder of success, cumulatively owing a lot of money as a power couple, here’s wishing they stay happy and together always!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan’s Combined 1685 Crore Net Worth: While The Begum Owns Only 28.78% Of The Total, Nawab Sahab Rules Their Pataudi Kingdom!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News