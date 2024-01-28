Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most acclaimed actors of the Indian film industry in the present era. He has proven his range of acting with his powerful performances over the years. But recently, he was asked what he’d do if there comes a day when there’s no work in hand, and his answer came off as a bit shocking yet interesting. Keep reading to know more!

Nawaz’s acting chops need no introduction. Be it commercial entertainers or off-beat films, the actor has left his mark with his portrayals. However, in recent times, he has not been a part of big Bollywood films. On the other hand, he has been in several small films and even tried his hands at regional cinemas in the south.

Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had an exciting conversation on Unfiltered by Samdish’s YouTube channel. During the interview, he was asked about going out of work one day and what he’d do next. Answering the same, he said, “If a day like that comes when I have no work, I don’t even have the strength to go and ask for it. I can’t come to you and say, ‘Give me work.’”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui further said, “I will sell my house, my shoes and everything and make a film on my own. I am so confident about that. I can’t do that in my life. Acting is important, but acting in films is not. I will do it on the streets, trains or bus.”

The statement by Nawaz might sound arrogant to many, but he made it clear that asking for work isn’t demeaning, but he just can’t do it.

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in a Telugu film, Saindhav, starring Venkatesh. Released on the occasion of Sankranti, the film was a big flop at the Indian box office. Talking about upcoming projects, he has 3 to 4 movies in the kitty, including Bole Chudiyan, Noorani Chehra and others.

Surprisingly, he hasn’t featured in a big commercial film for a while now and the last biggie he did was Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2.

