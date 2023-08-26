Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood. Despite working with 3 Khans- Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Kick and with Aamir Khan in Talaash and Sarfarosh, he has proved his mettle and carved a niche for himself in the industry. While Nawaz continues to make headlines for his films, he’s also been mired in controversy due to personal reasons. Amid all this, a clip from his old interview has gone viral and left SRK fans fuming with anger.

Time and again, the Sacred Games actor has spoken about the difference of working with Salman and SRK. However, the viral video sees him taking an indirect dig at the King Khan when asked about being typecast in films.

A Reddit user recently shared a short clip from his old interview where an audience member asks him about being typecast in Bollywood. Replying to the same, he answers, “Maine itna ziddi aadmi hoon, kabhi apne aap ko typecast hone nahi dunga. Typecast ka matlab hota hai film ke hero, jo 35 years tak iss (imitating SRK’s signature pose) tarah ki cheezein karte rehte hain. Is maamle mein bahut ziddi hoon mein.” (Loose translation: I am very stubborn that I won’t let myself get typecast. Typecast means film’s hero who do same thing for 35 years. I am very stubborn in such cases.)

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens trolled Nawazuddin Siddiqui and slammed him for his attitude. Commenting on the post a user wrote, “Isko pata nahi hai… Par ye type cast ho chuka hai… As a GAREEB AADMI OR CRIMINAL” while another said, “Guy was typecast from the get-go. He’s been trying so hard to get out of that typecast but nobody wants to see him as anything else other than a criminal or poor man.”

A third netizen wrote, “Nawaz has been heavily typecasted too, almost every movie except Housefull 4, he plays struggling lower middle class guy or criminal.” Watch the video below:

Fourth one commented, “If he meant SRK he is the biggest MF on this planet because SRK gave Nawaz so much respect every single time and SRK has done Swades, Chak de, Kabhi Haa kabhi naa, Darr, Maya memsahab, chamatkar, Dil se. He has one of the best range.”

“SRK used to praise him so much, shouldn’t have done that hand pose. Also he himself is getting typecasted in either small town comedies or gangster roles (although he does less villain ones now).”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know.

