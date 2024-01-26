Before Aamir Khan rose to fame with some blockbuster movies, he led an iconic ad for a beverage that also featured Aishwarya Rai and Mahima Chaudhary. Ad guru Prahlad Kakkar helmed the cold drink ad, and it gained the trio recognition like never before. Recently, Kakkar sat for an interview where he spoke at length about the ad and what went into the making of that advertisement.

Now, many know that the ad was shot during the crucial time when the riots were happening in the city, and the superstar’s family was hesitant to send the actor to the sets. Cut short to the time when the ad was ready but Aamir wasn’t content with the output. Scroll down for details.

Speaking to News18, Prahlad Kakkar recalled the time when Aamir Khan was reluctant to shoot for a Pepsi Ad during riots, so much so that the ad maker had to dress the crew in police uniform after he promised him security. He revealed that Khan’s family was hesitant to send him to the set for the shoot of Ad. Kakkar recalled, “They said, ‘Tu Musalman hai, riot chal rahe hai. Kisine tukhe dekh liya toh mushkil ho jaega.” Stating “The riots overtook us actually. We were halfway through the shoot when the riots took place. So, we had to evacuate the entire unit immediately.”

He further revealed that Aamir Khan felt embarrassed when he sent his 8-month-pregnant wife to pick the superstar. He later agreed and came on the set, where he was promised police escort and police protection. Since they told him, no one was available. Finally, the crew had to come and dress up in police uniforms and pretend to be security.

The Ad Guru further revealed that after the ad was ready but , Aamir Khan was ‘bit sulking’ despite Prahlad Kakkar telling him that the shot was fine, he wouldn’t budge, which led to a heated exchange of words. This is when he decides to put his foot down and reprimand Aamir, “I said Aamir, ‘You think it’s your film. I will tell you it’s not, it is my film. Just as much as you are not willing to compromise your work, I am not willing to compromise mine. My reputation is at stake. I don’t think it’s fair for you to turn around and question my judgment’.”

Quite an interesting story, don’t you agree? Do let us know your thoughts on the same.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Told Salman Khan “… Aamir Khan Aage Nikal Gaya” Mocking Their Rivalry Period & Latter Said “Ab Toh Dikhta Hi Nahi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News