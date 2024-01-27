During COVID-19, a debate about Bollywood vs South sparked when Bollywood films like ’83, An Action Hero, Laal Singh Chaddha, and others were not working at the box office and South films like Pushpa, Kantara, and KGF 2 had taken the box office by storm. This is when the debate began, and many celebrities gave their two cents on the same. The latest actor to talk about the same is Amitabh Bachchan, who feels that drawing comparison is not right.

The megastar recently appeared for an event at Symbiosis Film Festival, where he was asked about the growing South film industry. Reacting to the same, Big B stated that the Hindi film industry is often held responsible for any change. He further stated that South is just remaking Hindi films as they only change the dresses. Scroll down.

Addressing the same, Amitabh Bachchan lauded Malayalam and Tamil films for their authenticity but he feels it is incorrect to draw comparisons between South cinema and the Hindi film industry. He said at the event, “Regional cinema has been doing very well. But when we talk to them, they say they are making the same kind of films that we do in Hindi. They just change their dressing so that they look beautiful. A lot of the people I’ve met said, ‘We are remaking your old films, there’s ‘Deewar’, ‘Shakti’ and ‘Sholay’ somewhere in all our stories.’ Malayalam and some of the Tamil cinema is authentic and aesthetic. This whole idea of pointing fingers at a particular region and saying that unki achi chal rahi hai humari nahi is not right.”

Recalling the old saying, Amitabh Bachchan quipped, “We were conscious that we have to get it right in our first take because you’re not getting another opportunity as it meant wasting more film, and that the producer and director would never allow. Now with the chip, it is beneficial. You’re doing about 20-30 retakes, today not because you were bad but x camera did not get it right. Sometimes, it is an advantage to a director.”

“Sometimes I feel and I’m sure the people of my generation feel the same, I can’t keep on repeating the same thing again. Many times the modern generation says how do you get it right on the first one? I said there’s a long history behind this. You’re getting an opportunity to improve yourself, we never had that,” he added further.

