Fighter has emerged as the first 100 crore net grosser of Bollywood and all thanks to Republic Day holiday, it has achieved this feat in mere 4 days. This century feat has helped Hrithik Roshan to make gains in the Koimoi Star Ranking and he has surpassed the points of Prabhas and Ranveer Singh. Keep reading to know more!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Hrithik Roshan’s current status in Star Ranking

Before the release of Fighter, Hrithik Roshan had 900 points to his credit, and now, as the film has entered the 100 crore club at the Indian box office, Hrithik has gained 100 points. Currently, the actor stands at 1000 points, and with this, he has surpassed Prabhas, who has a total of 900 points.

Even Ranveer Singh has 1000 points in his kitty, but since the lifetime collection of his highest net grosser (Padmaavat- 300.26 crores) is lower than the collection of Hrithik Roshan’s highest net grosser (War- 319 crores), Hrithik has been placed higher in the Star Ranking. He currently holds the 7th position, below Aamir Khan (1400 points).

About Fighter

Fighter marks the third collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and director Siddharth Anand after the success of Bang Bang and War. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Rishabh Sawhney, Akshay Oberoi, and others in key roles.

Released on 25th January, the biggie opened to mixed reviews, but word-of-mouth has been decent among the audience.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

