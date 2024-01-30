Fighter ended its extended opening weekend on a good note as it made a smashing entry in the 100 crore club. This feat has helped Siddharth Anand to make gains in the Koimoi Directors’ Ranking. In the latest development, he has surpassed the superstar filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who saw an increment in points after Dunki. Keep reading to know more!

What is Koimoi Directors’ Ranking?

For those who aren’t aware, in Koimoi Directors’ Power Index, aka Directors’ Ranking, we rank directors on the basis of their films in coveted box office clubs. For example, 100 points for a film in a 100-crore club, 200 points for a film in a 200-crore club, and so on. For each film in the top 10 grossers overseas, 50 points are given.

Siddharth Anand’s current status in Directors’ Ranking

Siddharth Anand is on a roll! With the last Republic Day release, Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan, he entered the 500 crore club at the Indian box office, leading to big gains for him in Directors’ Ranking. Now, with Fighter scoring a century, he has earned 100 more points.

With the latest addition of 100 points, Siddharth Anand now stands at 1050 points. Even Rajkumar Hirani has a total of 1050 points, but since the lifetime collection of Anand’s highest net grosser (Pathaan- 543.22 crores) is greater than the lifetime collection of Hirani’s highest net grosser (Sanju- 341.22 crores), the Fighter director has been placed higher.

Sid currently holds the 2nd spot, while Rohit Shetty is ruling at the top with 1250 points. To learn more, visit the ‘Directors’ Power Index’ here.

Sid to earn more points?

Looking at the opening weekend’s pace, Fighter seemed in a comfortable position to cross 200 crores, leading to a gain of more 100 points in Directors’ Ranking. However, yesterday, the film saw a big dip in the collection and now, it’s a dicey situation as entry into the 200-crore club is not guaranteed.

So, it’s not clear whether Siddharth Anand will gain more points or not.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

