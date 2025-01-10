Ram Charan’s Game Changer has started on a very strong note at the box office, and on the first day, the film has managed to secure an occupancy of 47.58% in the theaters from the morning and the afternoon shows. This would eventually grow better with the evening shows.

The film stars Kiara Advani along with Ram Charan and is expected to break all the Sankranti records at the box office. In fact, it would also turn out Ram Charan’s biggest Sankranti opening as well.

Game Changer VS Last Sankranti Release HanuMan

While Game Changer secured an occupancy of 55% in Telugu from the morning shows, the Hindi shows registered an occupancy of 9.10%. The Hindi version of Ram Charan’s film registered 33% better occupancy than Teja Sajja’s HanuMan‘s morning occupancy on day 1.

HanuMan was a Sankranti release of 2024, and the Hindi version registered 6.86% occupancy for the morning shows on the opening day. Interestingly, Teja Sajja‘s sci-fi film was a hit at the box office with its Telugu and Hindi versions.

Game Changer has also managed to trend on the same lines as his previous release, Acharya, which also registered an occupancy of 56% with the morning shows. In fact, Ram Charan has also surpassed the opening occupancy of his last Sankranti release, Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The film registered an occupancy of 50% with its morning shows on the opening day.

About Game Changer

Helmed by S Shankar, the official synopsis of the film says, “An honest IAS officer’s fight against a corrupt political system through fair and transparent elections.”

