The Varun Dhawan starrer actioner Baby John has been witnessing a disastrous run at the box office. The film is an official Hindi remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri and was released on Christmas with a lot of expectations. Here is a look at its box office performance on the 16th day.

Baby John Box Office Collection Day 16

On its 16th day, the day-wise collection of the Varun Dhawan starrer saw a decrease of around 5%. The movie earned around 0.19 crores on its 16th day while it had amassed 0.20 crores on its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 39.28 crore.

The film is still struggling to mint 40 crores continuing its pitiable run at the box office. The negative reviews followed by a lack of positive word of mouth also worked adversely for the film. Baby John is reportedly mounted at a scale of 160 crores. Hence, with its current India net collection of 39.28 crores, it has recovered only 24.55% of its budget and has turned out to be a colossal disaster.

Not only this but the Varun Dhawan starrer is also on the list of 10 Bollywood flops of Bollywood of the year 2024. Baby John stands at number 10. While there is no hope for the film now, with the advent of the Ram Charan starrer Game Changer and Sonu Sood’s Fateh, the film might end its theatrical run soon. Following its poor box office run, there are also rumors of the film struggling to find buyers for its OTT release.

About The Film

Talking about the film, it has been directed by Kalees and penned by Atlee along with Kalees and Sumit Arora. The movie also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in the lead roles. The film furthermore has a cameo by Salman Khan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Coolie VS War 2 At Box Office: Makers Killing The Potential Of Rajinikanth & Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Deadly Combo?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News