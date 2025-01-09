Things haven’t been going smoothly for Salman Khan for a while now. At a time, he was considered a superstar with a Midas touch, as even his mediocre films managed to rake in big numbers at the Indian box office. But he has been out of form completely for the last few years. His Tiger 3 was expected to bring him back into the game, but that didn’t happen. Now, with Sikandar, he’s looking for a much-needed comeback.

It’s true that few underperforming films won’t do much harm to Salman’s stature, but when all-time blockbusters are being delivered one after another, one expects a smashing hit from Bhaijaan. In the past, his films have minted big money, but if we talk about films with clean hit verdicts, there’s no such film in the last seven years.

The last clean hit for Salman Khan was Tiger Zinda Hai, which was released in 2017. It was a huge success, amassing 339.16 crore net at the Indian box office. It managed to get a clean hit verdict, but after that magnum opus, the actor desperately awaits another big hit. After the Tiger sequel, he has been a part of five proper theatrical releases but none of them shined.

After Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan was seen in Race 3 (2018), which was an average affair at the Indian box office. It was followed by Bharat (2019), which was a plus affair. In the same year, he had Dabangg 3, which was an average affair. Up next, he was seen in Radhe (2021), but that won’t be counted here because it wasn’t a proper theatrical release.

In 2023, Salman Khan was seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was a losing affair. In the same year, Tiger 3 was released, and though it did a business of 286 crores, it was a losing affair at the Indian box office due to the heavy costs involved.

So, as we can see, Salman hasn’t delivered a clean hit since Tiger Zinda Hai. Now, with Sikandar creating a good first impression, fans are hoping for his big box office comeback. With AR Murugadoss handling Salman in an out-and-out action entertainer, one expects a big blast at ticket windows.

