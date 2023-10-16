After a spree of flop films, Akshay Kumar finally tasted success with OMG 2, which received raved reviews from one and all across the nation. Despite facing a box office clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, the film passed with flying colors at the box office, turning out to be a hit. While his fans are currently enjoying watching him in Mission Raniganj, his fans seem to be upset with Shahid Kapoor, who they think has taken a jibe at the actor. Read on!

Since yesterday, a short clip of a Padmaavat actor from a recent interview has been doing the rounds on social media. The video is widely being spread by the Khiladi Kumar fans as they feel he takes a dig at the actor for number of his films.

In the short clip, Shahid Kapoor is heard telling Pinkvilla, “I am trying to do as many movies as I can, but mera kya hai na mein mooche chipkake acting nahi karta. Yahan pe mooche chipka li, wahan pe shave kar liya, do din ki dadhi ugake teesri picture kar li. Mujhe waise wali acting samaz mein hi nahi aati. I like to do one film at a time.” Well, his this statement has irked the fans of Akshay Kumar for many reasons.

Last year, Akshay Kumar was seen sporting a moustache in films like Samrat Prithiviraj and later he allegedly sported the same look in his next film Raksha Bandhan.

Now reacting to the same, one Akshay Kumar fan wrote, “Indian Tom Cruise ko public toh tod hi rahi hai, ab Bollywood me bhi sab todne lage hain publically,” while another said, “Iski aukaat hi kia he Shahid Kapoor ki, poore career me sirf 3 hit filme die hoge aur baaki ke baaki super flops. Ye ek maha flop actor he. Ye Akshay Kumar ka 1% bhi nehi he.”

A third netizen wrote, “Soo #ShahidKapoor is indirectly taking dig on #AkshayKumar here… even youngsters are also not respecting sethji akki .. shameful.”

A fourth one wrote, “badmaash company me kya kar raha tha ?? hypocrisy ??? #ShahidKapoor @shahidkapoor.” Check it out below:

Soo #ShahidKapoor is indirectly taking dig on #AkshayKumar here..

even youngsters are also not respecting sethji akki .. shameful 🥲🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/fT8qQovWDm — Cheemrag (@itxcheemrag) October 15, 2023

Coming back, what are your thoughts on this video of Shahid Kapoor? Did he really attack Akshay Kumar? Do let us know.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Spotted Leaving Mannat With Y+ Security For The First Time Amid Alleged Death Threats & Netizens Are Stunned With His Security Cover: “King Has King Level Security”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News