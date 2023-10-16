American actor Tom Cruise is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and is well known for performing deadly stunts on his own. He is also known for his involvement in the Church of Scientology. However, he has become the talk of social media for a different reason. Scroll down to know.

Cruise’s one of the most popular franchises is the Mission Impossible series. He pulled off some of the deadliest stunts, giving us a thrilling experience in cinema halls. Ever wondered about the absence of an official Mission Impossible video game featuring Tom Cruise or why you rarely spot his likeness on merchandise? The answer lies in his contractual agreements.

As reported by LadBible via News International, it appears that Tom Cruise’s film contracts include a confidential clause stating, “The actor’s likeness cannot be used to create any merchandise.” Remarkably, this clause has been a part of his contracts for an extended period, similar to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s and Uma Thurman’s agreements!

As a result of this contractual provision, the legal restrictions prohibit the use of his likeness in contexts other than the films. This is precisely why his image did not appear in video games like “Mission: Impossible III” and “War of the Worlds.” It’s important to note that Cruise has maintained this clause in his contracts for an extended period, well before the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes took place.

The ongoing strike encompasses a variety of demands, with one major point of contention being the battle against the use of AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the film industry. The strike, directed at the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), seeks to establish regulations regarding the use of actors’ likenesses in AI applications.

While it’s been reported that Cruise was eager to advocate for his projects during the strikes, The Hollywood Reporter did disclose that he also pushed for the AMPTP to address SAG-AFTRA’s AI-related concerns. This recently reemerged in detail about his contractual arrangement and has been a focal point of an ongoing discussion on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter. Notably, a substantial number of individuals have aligned themselves with Cruise and expressed support for his distinctive contract provision.

Kinda gotta hand it to Tom Cruise for completely refusing to ever surrender over his own likeness, got ahead of the AI thing. Say what ya will about him but he treats himself like he’s the brand, won’t let his name be bought and sold and replicated — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) May 6, 2023

I will serve on the side of Tom cruise in the war vs ai — Executive Eric of Revere Al Ghul (I-MA) (@EricLocked) October 13, 2023

Sorry “won’t let his name be bought and sold” for the public face of a cult is funny. https://t.co/3qyx3SAC1U — dawn weiners (@dawnweiners) May 7, 2023

Marvel’s been trying to get the guy in some capacity for years and I bet this was a big dealbreaker — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) May 6, 2023

I think his brand is under contract for the next several million years already — Reality Dysfunction (@sleepmancer) May 6, 2023

