There could be a thousand new additions, but OG Marvel fans will never forget the Avengers: Endgame cast. Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans along Robert Downey Jr may have bid goodbye to MCU, but fans have kept the memories alive as they resurface old interviews/ conferences time and again. One such classic moment was when our Iron Man roasted Gwyneth Paltrow for her fancy French-speaking skills. Scroll below for all the details!

Gwyneth Paltrow played the role of Pepper Pots, the love interest of Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We all know how Avengers: Endgame ended, but despite that, fans recently bombarded questions about her return to the MCU. She has appeared in seven Marvel movies, but her journey ended with the end of Iron Man’s legacy.

During one of the conferences, Gwyneth Paltrow could be seen speaking to Robert Downey Jr in French. RDJ reacted, “What do you mean by that? First of all, I feel like an a**hole. I would have spoken French, but I was raised by wolves. She went to all these nice schools, and they spent all the goddamn money. And she’s all fancy and comes out you love her. I am an animal. I’m an ugly American. They don’t teach French in jail.”

Take a look at the viral video as Robert Downey Jr roasts Gwyneth Paltrow below:

Netizens went gaga in the comments section.

A user wrote, “HE’S SO SASSY I LOVE HIM”

Another commented, “That’s the reason no one can replace him as tony starks”

“Difficult to find out if RDJ is playing Tony Stark or Tony Stark is playing RDJ,” a user reacted.

A fan wrote, “he sacrificed himself for destruct her.”

