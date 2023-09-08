Robert Downey Jr has been iconic in the role of Iron Man, aka Tony Stark, in the MCU, and that superhero role proved to be a turning point in the actor’s life. To get in that role, the actor needed to transform his body and get in shape. His trainer, Ted Ryce, has now revealed the secret to achieving that lean yet jacked body of Tony Stark. Although RDJ looked amazing on screen initially, his trainer had doubts before they started working together. Stick to the end of the article to find out, in deets, the exercises RDJ went through to achieve that muscular body.

The actor turned a new chapter in his life after taking on the MCU role, and he was in his early 40s at that time. Taking on the role of Tony Stark was a perfect decision as he fits the bill perfectly. The fans were left heartbroken when he sacrificed himself for the greater good in Avengers: Endgame.

Recently, Ted Ryce took to his social media account on X [formerly Twitter] to share his experience and the exercises he did to bring Robert Downey Jr in shape for his role as Iron Man in the MCU. He wrote, “13 years ago, I helped Robert Downey Jr become Iron Man. I was nervous but I knew my proven systems would get Robert ripped. Here are the 7 best exercises I used to build Iron Man that’ll help you build muscle,” followed by the list of exercises and the process of doing them.

If you are reading this and want to achieve a body like Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, then you need to do things like ‘feet elevated push ups’, ‘Romanian deadlift’ for the glutes and lower back development, ‘Bulgarian split squats’ for quads, ‘pull ups’ and many more. Check out his tweet and the thread following for a detailed look at all the exercises, where he also mentioned that it was strictly for RDJ designed for his body, but he went on to mention some basics that can be performed by all.

13 years ago I helped Robert Downey Jr. become Iron Man. I was nervous but I knew my proven systems would get Robert ripped. Here are the 7 best exercises I used to build Iron Man that'll help you build muscle: pic.twitter.com/4AzNOkl6Oj — Ted Ryce (@ted_ryce) September 4, 2023

On the work front, Robert Downey Jr seems to have finally come out of his Iron Man shell with his recent portrayal in the Christopher Nolan magnum opus Oppenheimer, which had been both critically and commercially successful.

