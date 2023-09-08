Margot Robbie’s Barbie has performed way beyond expectations at the worldwide box office and has set several benchmarks. Based on an iconic toy doll owned by Mattel, the musical fantasy threw shades at different social topics and was well-received by the audience. Its commercial success is also transferring a chunk of its success to the toy company. Keep reading to know more!

Also starring Ryan Reynolds, America Ferrera and others in key roles, the film released on 21st July, amid a clash with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The competition turned out to be a healthier one with the social media phenomena of ‘Barbenheimer‘ benefitting both biggies and making them blockbusters. Eventually, in terms of pure business, Margot Robbie’s film got the upper hand.

As of now, Barbie stands at a global collection of $1.38 billion, and Anthony DiSilvestro (Chief financial officer of Mattel) has revealed that the film will be benefitting over $125 million in 2023’s gross billings to the company. Speaking at the Goldman Sachs media conference, he said, “Our economics are a function of the revenue, as well as profit participation, which scales up with the success of the movie,” reports Deadline.

Also, as per The New York Times’ report, it is learnt that out of Barbie’s tremendous box office earnings, Mattel will be enjoying a share of 5%, which is in addition to the initial amount the company got for holding intellectual property rights and as a producer.

Meanwhile, it was recently learnt that Margot Robbie is expected to rake in well over $50 million in salary and box office bonuses. This means her royalties for Barbie are even greater than her co-stars due to her also being a producer for the film.

