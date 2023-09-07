Shiloh Pitt-Jolie recently debuted her pink buzz cutt, oozing a major cool kid vibe while she was spotted in the town in good spirits. The teenage daughter of former flames Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has inherited good genes from her parents and often makes onlookers look twice with her enchanting looks. The 16-year-old once made the entire internet groove showing off her impressive dancing skills, and proud father Brad, on a rare occasion, shared his raw emotions about the same.

A-list actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie drifted apart in 2016 after 11 years of togetherness and two years of marriage. The couple are parents to six kids: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox. While Angelina adopted two of their children (Maddox and Zahara) before her relationship with Brad (he later adopted them both as well), the couple brooded four kids from 2006 to 2008.

While the now-divorced couple refrains from bringing their kids to the spotlight, Brad once went emotional after opening up about daughter Shiloh’s stunning transformation from a child to a teen star. Talking about their daughter’s viral TikTok dance video, Brad confessed that she did not get the grooving skills from him. “I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” Brad Pitt told Entertainment Tonight in August 2022, expressing astonishment over her viral dance. The proud father further went on to add that her growth as a dancer and an individual brought a “tear to the eye.” “I love when [the kids] find their way, find things they are interested in and flourish,” he added.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is a budding dancing sensation and has often impressed the internet with her moves. Aside from testing the water in the world of dance, Shiloh is also spotted at charity events following in her Angelina Jolie‘s footsteps.

We cannot wait to see more of Shiloh‘s incredible talent and the magic that she creates on the stage with her exemplary dance skills.

