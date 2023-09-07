Sophie Turner Downed 27 Shots Of Blue Raspberry Mojito, Never "Once Spoke About Her Husband Or Kids" Reveals The Bar Manager Who Partied With Her Before The Divorce Announcement

Since the famous Hollywood couple announced their divorce, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have dominated the headlines. Their fans are shocked and in disbelief of the same, and the ex-couple shares two daughters and has asked the court to give joint custody of them. On to the series of new events, a bar manager who partied with Sophie on Saturday has opened up on divorce and revealed how she never once spoke about her husband or kids with him and downed 27 blue Raspberry mojito shots with him. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Sophie is a huge name on social media and has over 14 million followers on Instagram. Yesterday, the actress released a joint statement with her ex-husband Joe on the platform, officially announcing her separation from him, and it read, “After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

In a conversation with the Daily Mail, the bar manager Herzon Stephenson revealed how Sophie Turner never once spoke about Joe Jonas or kids and said, “She never once spoke about her husband or kids and never mentioned anything about getting divorced. So, when the news came out a few days later, I was very shocked, but it also made sense because it was obvious when I was with Sophie that she wanted to return to her days of partying. I sensed that she was missing those times.”

The GOT actress had come for the wrap-up party of her upcoming show Joan on Saturday in Birmingham, and the manager revealed how she downed 27 blue Raspberry mojitos with him and said, “We spent a lot of time chatting and drinking because we had a lot in common. I’m from Coventry, and she’s from Warwickshire and we were both on the party scene in that area at the same time, so we had some common friends.”

What are your thoughts on Sophie Turner partying with the cast and crew of Joan before announcing her divorce from ex-husband Joe Jonas? Tell us in the space below.

