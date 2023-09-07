Drake’s recent interview with TikTok influencer Bobbi Althoff is going viral for more than one reason. The ‘In My Feelings’ singer recently sat down for a chat with the social media star and the internet hasn’t been okay since then. During their conversation, which took place on a bed, the duo discussed a range of topics, including his marriage plans to his nonchalant attitude. The now-viral video has been taken down, presumably for damage control, and the reason will leave your jaws dropped.

Drake recently created a social media frenzy after he dropped a picture from his bra collection – the ones that were thrown at him during his concerts. While many singers would not appreciate people throwing undergarments at them, Drake knows how to be a good sport.

Coming back to his controversial sit down with Bobbi, the singer revealed that his fans might have to wait for some more time until they hear wedding bells for him. The two were seen connecting – albeit indifferent — at the same time while filming cozily for the interview which required them to sit in bed for at least an hour.

“The Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff” called it “a thing of ancient times.”. “I don’t know. It seems like a thing of, like, ancient times or something. I think I will eventually,” he said. “I don’t know, I don’t think I can offer somebody what they’d be looking for. Just consistency. I think my life, my work is my priority.” he told Althoff.“I don’t wanna get married ’cause like, I just don’t wanna disappoint someone,” he added.

Althoff was left shocked by the ‘Hotline Bling‘ singer’s response, quipping he resumes to settle down to continue his “sleeping around” habit.

While it would seem the new besties in town were feuding throughout the interview, rumours are suggesting the two hooked up which also led to the social media influencer seeking a divorce from her husband.

Drake has been a certified lover boy; the singer has been known to slide into people’s DMs – from Superstars to Influencer, he doesn’t discriminate. Now, with him sharing a cocktail in a bed with Althoff, fans were quick to believe the singer – who has a history of being nonchalant, and the TikToker may have had a fling that now seems to have turned ugly.

While Bobby Althoff was quick to set the records straight insisting there was no intimacy with Drake, the deleted interview and cutting off each other of their social media has led to speculation that something was off. However, these are merely speculations without any solid proof.

Drake is currently rocking social media and how!

