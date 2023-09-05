Brad Pitt needs no introduction. From being an outstanding actor to being a ladies’ man, Brad makes it to the headline every now and then. While the actor has been linked to many top Hollywood actresses, he and Angelina Jolie were the IT couple. They even got married and had six children, but their marital life ended in divorce, leading their children to face complications and consequences.

When Brad and Angelina were going through a rough patch in their relationship, their eldest daughter, Shiloh Jolie Pitt, found peace in Brad’s old flame, Jennifer Aniston. Here’s how they bonded slowly. Scroll ahead to read about it.

Jennifer Aniston had won over Shiloh Jolie Pitt with her fun-loving personality, and at that time, a source had revealed to New Idea, “Shiloh has been spending a lot of time with Jen in recent weeks and they really have developed a very special bond now.” The insider further claimed, “Brad loves seeing how close they have become – always laughing and smiling, and Shiloh has become the closest to Jen out of all of Brad’s kids.”

While Shiloh and Jennifer became close enough to be comfortable with each other, she had allegedly pleaded with her father to call Jen’ mom’. Yes, that’s right. The source had confessed, “Shiloh even asked Brad if she could call Jen ‘Mummy’. They’ve been spending so much time together and been bonding, it felt like a natural next step for Shiloh.”

After this, a close source to Angelina Jolie revealed that the Eternals actress was left devastated after knowing about this incident. The insider said, “Ange was fuming when Brad dropped in what Shiloh had said. This is her worst nightmare.”

When Angelina was facing the backlashes for splitting from Brad, the Babylon actor had found her way back to his old flame Jennifer Aniston. He loved seeing his children getting close with the Friends star. A source had mentioned, “Finding his way back to Jen and seeing her love his children really warms his heart.”

Well, now Shiloh is all over the news for flaunting her new trendy pink buzz haircut.

