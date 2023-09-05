Alexandra Daddario is a beauty to reckon with, and her baby-blue eyes can put anyone into a trance in an instant! The actress never fails to impress us with her amazing fashion choices and carries herself with sheer grace and confidence. Her red carpet looks are always so stunning that her fans fall in love with her beauty over and over again, no matter how many times they see her. Today, we brought to you a bewitching red carpet look of the Baywatch star that will put you in a purple haze!

Daddario rose to fame with her role as Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson film franchise, not to forget her raunchy scene in the gory Texas Chainsaw 3D film. She has been a really popular face among Hollywood celebrities, with 25 million followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As mentioned earlier, Alexandra Daddario always dropped jaws with her beautiful red carpet looks, and the one that we have brought to you today is from 2014’s premiere of her film Burying The Ex’ at the Venice Film Festival. Daddario looked like a tall glass of black current drink in that purple sheer dress and, in one word, breathtaking. She was seen wearing a Reem Acra figure-hugging sleeveless gown that perfectly accentuated her hourglass body.

The gown featured embroidered lace and sheer tulle, making it look even more gorgeous and complemented Alexandra Daddario’s skin tone perfectly. The Baywatch actress styled her hair loose, and on one side, the wavy curls increased the sultriness of the look.

For accessories, Alexandra Daddario wore amethyst stone earrings matching the purple dress; apart from that, she did not have anything on her. For makeup, Daddario went for kohl-rimmed eyes with heavy mascara and rosy cheeks on dewy base makeup. She nailed the look with bold red lipstick that looked absolutely regal with the rich purple shade of her outfit.

The picture of the Baywatch actress had been posted by CelebriCity on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, and you can take a look at her here:

Alexandra Daddario at 'Burying The Ex' premiere in Venice 2014/09/04 @AADaddario pic.twitter.com/mmfmi3JPOD — CelebriCity (@CelebriCity) September 5, 2014

What are your thoughts on this gorgeous look of Alexandra Daddario? Let us know in the comments, and for more such fashion throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Angelina Jolie Spread Her S*xy Legs In A Pink Bra & Black Latex Panties While Lying On A Messy Bed & Proving She Is The Hottest One In All Of Hollywood!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News