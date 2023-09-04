Jennifer Aniston, the icon of the 90s fashion, has evolved with time and has always managed to grab our attention with her mesmerising self. The actress had often bared herself and went topless for several photoshoots, and each one had its own appeal. Today, we brought you an old picture of her from one of her ad campaigns where she looked bewitching with just a towel on as she sat on a rocky beach. Keep scrolling to get a peek at her sultry look!

The actress is known for her impeccable comic timing and immeasurable charm; she had uncountable suitors and still does. She was once married to the Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt and was one of the most good-looking couples in the showbiz industry. Her character, Rachel Green, in the famous American sitcom Friends, is still relatable and spoken about on social media.

Jennifer Aniston once turned into a s*xy siren while posing for the new ad campaign of her first fragrance, Lolavie, as per 29 Secrets, and we have come across the picture of the diva on Pinterest. In it, Aniston could be seen completely devoid of clothes as she wrapped herself around in a knitted blanket while sitting with her legs crossed on the rocky beach, working her angles perfectly. The actress looked simply surreal with the blue ocean behind her and the dusky light to complement the beauty.

Jennifer Aniston went accessory-less for her look, and she kept her makeup minimum as well. Aniston sported sheer foundation with blushed cheeks and mascara-laden lashes that lifted up her entire face and livened it up. She sported n*de brown lips and kept her mid-length hair open with beachy waves; the loose tresses of her hair caressed her face, enhancing her look tenfold.

As per 29 Secrets, Jennifer Aniston described her perfume as a ‘non-perfume perfume’ and said, “It’s turned out to be an extension of myself as opposed to slapping my name on something. It wasn’t just about showing up for a shoot and putting my name on a bottle. I felt like a little chemist.”

Jennifer Aniston is one of those ageless beauties who have stopped time for them as she still looks so stunning and gorgeous. She always gives a glimpse of her life through her Instagram posts, where she enjoys a fan following of 42.9 million. Here, take a look at her throwback picture:

What are your thoughts on this sultry picture of Jennifer Aniston? let us know in the comments.

