Who runs the world? Beyonce! Queen Bey is currently healing the world with her Renaissance tour, one concert at a time. Beyhive is exhilarated with the kind of visual treat Yonce has been offering at her concerts, making the world submit to the ‘My Power’ singer’s prowess. While the ‘Single Ladies’ singer makes everyone go ‘Crazy In Love’ with her on the Renaissance tour, we are right now swooning over her one look that we recently came across on the internet.

Trust Beyonce to serve major fashion goals! When she requested fans to show up as disco balls at her concerts in celebration of her birthday, we knew exactly what she meant. The pop titan loves shimmers and glitters and smothers herself in all things shining every time she shows up at a red carpet event. And, she wouldn’t miss a chance in the world to get everyone dressed in the shimmery best outfits.

Once upon a time, Beyonce served the look of our dreams in a see-through gold mesh dress and it was one helluva s*xy soiree. It was the Oscars after-party in March and Ms. Knowles came dressed to impress, leaving fans gasping for air putting her curvaceous figure on display.

The Lemonade hitmaker came sparkling in a Dolce & Gabbana dress in the metallic hue which was paired with a corset belt with lock and key detailing. She accessorised the sheer dress with glided nipple pasties and carried platform heels embellished with crystals and a matching clutch for to-go. The singer also sported Y2K-inspired rectangular sunglasses with statement earrings and a ring.

Beyonce left her long tresses open, allowing them to fall freely on her shoulder and have their own personality. Her glam team served exactly what was needed with nude lips, bronzed cheeks, and sparkling rose eyeshadow. All in all, it was a glam look that will remain iconic for generations to come.

Take a look below:

Beyonce recently took to her Instagram stories and website to make a special request to her fans and all those who are attending her Renaissance World Tour.

She wrote, “Virgo Season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22!”

When Queen B requests, Beyhive obliges. A few stills from Beyonce’s recent concerts show the entire fandom dressed up as disco balls in shimmering outfits in solidarity, and it’s clear that they understood the assignment.

Isn’t Beyhive the most powerful fandom ever? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

