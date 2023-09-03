Salma Hayek has made all her fans go into a frenzy with the pictures of her latest beach look from her 57th birthday. The actress has defied all age-related myths and proved that she is here to slay with her hot looks. The actress recently donned a tiny red and white two-piece set as she enjoyed her day by the beach.

The Mexican-American actress began her acting journey with Mexican TV shows. She later entered Hollywood in the mid-1990s and played roles in movies such as Desperado, Dogma, From Dusk Till Dawn and more and established herself as a leading actress.

Over the years, Salma Hayek has proved that she is among the most talented actresses in the industry. But we are also a fan of her fashion choices, and when it comes to s*xy beachwear, nobody can beat her style. Salma enjoys a massive fan following of over 26 million on Instagram and often treats her fans with glimpses of her days by the sea.

To express her gratitude for all the love she received on her 57th birthday, the Eternals star dropped some pictures to reveal how she spent her day. In the photos, Salma Hayek could be seen wearing a tiny red bikini with white lace. The top had a plunging neckline with halterneck detailing, while the bottoms had knot details on the sides. She flaunted her b*st through the top and left us all drooling.

As she enjoyed the sunny day, the Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard star opted for a wicker hat and a pair of trendy goggles. She posed without makeup for the pictures and showed off her natural tan. Take a look at Salma Hayek’s pictures here.

What are your views on her look?

