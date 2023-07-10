The Marvel Cinematic Universe is right now in a very unsettling space where the roasters are being reworked on, the calendar has been shuffled more than one, scripts are being assessed carefully, and many bold decisions are being taken. In the centre of this storm is a movie that has seen more rigorous days than that storm that it is facing with everybody else in the camp. We are talking about Blade starring Mahershala Ali. While the movie seems to have gotten some track already, a new update talks about Kit Harington’s future.

If you aren’t aware, Kit Harington, known for playing Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones, made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with Eternals, directed by Chloe Zhao. The actor first played Gemma Chan’s Cersei’s love interest, only to be revealed as the Black Knight in the post-credit. The scene had Mahershala’s voice asking him a crucial question, confirming they will join hands for a project.

The blade was already in the works then and had been forever. So it was obvious that we will get to see Kit Harington unleashing the Black Knight completely in the Mahershala Ali starrer. But the latest reports have a very worrisome update to offer and certainly not a happy one for the fans of the star. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per the latest Fandom Wire report, Kit Harington has spoken about his Black Knight appearing in Blade. The actor is optimistic but has also confirmed that he is not a part of the movie and was never supposed to be even.

“The honest answer is I think that’s the intention with the character. I think there was some misunderstanding about whether he was going to be in the ‘Blade’ movie. He was never meant to be in the ‘Blade’ movie and isn’t,” Kit Harington said.

Blade has faced multiple delays and setbacks. The movie has no confirmed release date as of now. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

