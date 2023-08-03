Beyonce, who is currently in the middle of her 56-date Renaissance World Tour in lieu of her seventh studio album titled Renaissance, got brutally slammed on the Internet after her concert tickets worth $157 were listed for sale for her US show which is only applicable for listening and no visuals. Yes, you read that right. The iconic singer faced the wrath of social media users since the concert-goers with this ticket won’t be able to get a glimpse of Beyonce, her extravagant sets or the iconic dance routines.

While Beyonce got on the wrong side of the Internet, in another news, Taylor Swift was praised for giving out bonuses of more than $55 million to everyone who worked on her massive Eras Tour.

Circling back to Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour, according to a Reddit post, the fans are being offered “listening only” tickets. The details revealed that fans could purchase a seat behind the stage but won’t get the facility to enjoy Beyonce’s concert visually. This means the people buying the $157 tickets won’t get to see the glittery outfits worn by Beyonce and her legendary dance moves. They also won’t be able to see the stunning set designs, extravagant props, and costumes. The fans were given the option to buy the limited-view tickets, which are usually reserved for the blind or visually impaired at a reduced price.

Social media users were quick to comment on Beyonce’s %157 tickets. One user shared, “Can’t you just stand outside the stadium for free?” Another person stated, “How the hell can they even enforce that?” One person said, “Yup! They did this. F**k these entitled shitstain people.” An individual added, “She or someone on her team saw fans listening to TSwift outside the stadium and thought, ‘how can we make money off those people?’”

The next one said, “Beyoncé selling $200 tickets for a LISTENING ONLY experience is hysterical. This lady is detached from reality.” And another posted, “The whole point of going to the concert is seeing her in person and watching the spectacle of the production.”

Another user shared, “It’s ridiculous. If I only wanted to hear the concert, I’d stand outside in the car park.” One user added, “What’s next? Smelling-only tickets? That’s straight up insulting to the fans. How much more money do these celebrities need?”

And, one said, “Concerts at big venues are a pure waste of money. You pay 10x the price but you can’t see or hear shit ur literally paying to be in a 1 km vicinity of a famous person.” The next one quipped, “I would rather stay home.”

What do you feel about the Grammy-winning singer’s decision to sell tickets for %157 with no visuals? Reach out to us and for more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

