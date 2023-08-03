Is Bianca Censori alright? The internet is worried about Kanye West’s wife, who was spotted barefoot in the latest paparazzi images from Italy. And well, the drama doesn’t end there. She looked unhappy and revealed a little too much in her skimpy bikini, leaving netizens wondering if she was in any turmoil. Scroll below for all you need to know!

As most know, Kanye was previously married to Kim Kardashian. His anti-semitic remarks, anti-abortion views and many other scandalous remarks led to trouble in paradise and eventually a divorce. He later dated Julia Fox before informally tying the knot with Bianca in January 2023 in a private ceremony at Beverly Hills.

Bianca Censori was spotted in Florence, Italy, as she joined her husband, Kanye West. She donned a black skimpy bikini top, spilling too much of her cleav*ge. What grabbed eyeballs was her barefoot avatar, with many worrying if everything was alright.

As Page Six shared the picture on Twitter, netizens bombarded the comments section with trolls and remarks on Kanye West and his new wife.

A user wrote, “Bianca, blink twice if you need help!”

Another commented, “What’s happened to her? She used to be super pretty/beautiful. Something has changed. She doesn’t look happy.”

A worried netizen tweeted, “She looks miserable”

“Barefoot? Who is looking at her feet?” another asked.

A troll wrote, “Can’t even imagine being ‘married’ to Kanye West..they are both nut jobs.”

Kanye West’s ‘wife’ Bianca Censori goes barefoot, nearly busts out of bikini top in Italy with rapper https://t.co/PYFLv7Kj7i pic.twitter.com/a1ddIyqMEi — Page Six (@PageSix) August 2, 2023

Meanwhile, Bianca Censori seems to be getting along with North, Kanye West’s daughter with Kim Kardashian. The duo was recently seen hand in hand as they arrived together for the rapper’s birthday in June.

