The world wasn’t prepared for the shock that was coming from the then DCEU den about Wonder Woman 3. Patty Jenkins, who shaped the world of standalone Diana Prince franchise, has a disagreement with the studio heads and decided to walk away and leave the threequel to her much-appreciated franchise. The filmmaker walked out with rage and the episode was reported wildly. Soon it was said that the threequel may never happen as it will be difficult for Gal Gadot to make a movie without Jenkins, as they share a close bond. James Gunn entered the room and things became more complex.

If you are unversed, Patty was shaping Wonder Woman 3 right when the studio was probably in the process to handover the reigns of DCEU in the hands of James Gunn and Peter Safran. It was said that the studio wasn’t entirely happy with the script and has some notes which Patty refused to consider and chose to rather walk out of the project.

The biggest questions post that scene was whether Wonder Woman 3 will ever get made? Will it have a place in James Gunn’s new DCU? Will Gal Gadot continue playing the Diana Prince? And turns out the Snow White actor has now decided to answer all those questions in one go as she has now confirmed that the threequel is on track and below is everything you need to know about the same.

As per a Comicbook report, Gal Gadot has now confirmed that she is developing Wonder Woman 3 with James Gunn and Peter Safran. This has come in as a fresh breeze of calming air for fans who were living with the tension. “I love portraying Wonder Woman,” Gadot says. “It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together.”

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot also spoke about the new Clark Kent, who replaced Henry Cavill. While she wasn’t aware about David Corenswet taking the position, she does remember seeing some screen tests. “I saw that they were testing, doing different screen tests, but I don’t know who got it, but it seemed like everyone was super legit and talented and, like, great,” Gadot says. “So I’m happy for them. It’s such a huge take-on and an exciting beginning to any actor, and I wish whoever it’s going to be the best of luck and enjoy the ride.”

However, there is no Wonder Woman project in the Chapter One: Gods And Monsters of DCU. But there are plans for a Max series titled Paradise Lost set amid the Amazons of Themiscyra. And Gunn has even confirmed he wants to make an animated Wonder Woman project. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

