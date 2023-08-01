Billie Eilish’s upcoming headlining set at Lollapalooza in Chicago will be partially solar-powered.

The 21-year-old star’s set will be powered by intelligent, zero-emission battery systems, in partnership with environmental non-profit Reverb and comes via a temporary onsite solar farm from Overdrive Energy Solutions, Variety reports.

Eco-conscious Billie Eilish helped launch and fund the Music Decarbonization Project, in a bid to combat climate change and the solar-powered set is one of the initiatives from it.

Talking about Billie Eilish’s eco-friendly move, a press release stated: “This bold and revolutionary move will be a powerful example of an emerging clean energy solution that can help rapidly reduce the carbon emissions of live music. The goal at Lollapalooza is to further prove clean energy technology’s ability to provide power to large stages and drive the music industry toward a future that is less reliant on highly polluting diesel generators.”

Adam Gardner of Reverb added: “We hope and believe this will be a watershed moment for the music industry. There are real climate solutions available right here, right now. By showcasing this technology with one of the biggest artists in the world, on one of the most revered festival stages, we’re accelerating the necessary transition toward a decarbonized future, for music and beyond.”

Eilish has previously worked with Reverb on her 2022 ‘Happier Than Ever’ world tour, while the company has also partnered with Maroon 5 and Harry Styles in the past.

While Billie Eilish will be all eco-friendly at Lollapalooza, Taylor Swift recently made news owing to doing the exact opposite. A Reddit post shared an article where it spoke about how Swift was one of the top celebrities to excessively use their private jet for commuting. According to the post, the statistics were shared by Yard which revealed that Taylor, in 2022, created more carbon emissions than other celebrities at 8,293 tonnes. She crossed more than 22,923 minutes in the air which added up to 15.9 days with her 170 flights on her private jet.

