American actress Alexandra Daddario is now a popular actress in Hollywood. She is known for movies like the Percy Jackson film series, Texas Chainsaw 3D, Baywatch and many more. Despite bagging titular roles in films, finding success in the American film industry wasn’t easy.

In 2014, Alexandra secured a pivotal role in the first season of HBO’s True Detective, a career-defining opportunity that transformed her trajectory in the entertainment industry. Seizing this chance on the acclaimed HBO series, Daddario showcased her talent to a global audience. As a result, her performance led to a significant film opportunity alongside Dwayne Johnson.

Alexandra Daddario played the role of a court reporter who becomes involved with Woody Harrelson’s character, Martin Hart. Sharing a raunchy affair with Harrelson’s character, Alexandra Daddario showcased a n*de scene during an intimate moment with Marty. Evidently, that very scene became a turning point in her career.

During a conversation with Collider, Alexandra Daddario confessed how her raunchy scene with Woody Harrelson turned her career trajectory. “It’s a long time ago now – getting n*ked on a show where I didn’t have a huge role, I didn’t know what to expect. And then of course that episode aired and my manager called, and I’ll never forget it. I was sitting on my boyfriend’s couch and she called me in the morning after the episode aired and she was like, ‘The phone’s been ringing off the hook all morning. The phone won’t stop ringing!’ And all of a sudden, everyone in town wanted to meet with me and then I booked San Andreas. So no, I would have never expected that from that role. It was tactical, but not that tactical.”

Following her 2015 movie with Dwayne Johnson, Daddario further appeared in 2017 Baywatch and catapulted her fame in Hollywood.

