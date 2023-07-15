Alexandra Daddario, even if became popular for her performance in Percy Jackson’s film series, she actually rose to fame after featuring in Baywatch. After doing Baywatch and True Detective, Alexandra’s career took a sharp U-turn and changed its course. She is now one of the A-listers of Hollywood who often comes under the limelight for her bold choices, be it in movies or her style statements.

Daddario has a luscious curvy figure on which any man can die. Her fashion choices are something her fanbase absolutely loves, and we can’t complain if the actress puts her best fashion foot forward every time. Today, we stumbled upon a throwback photoshoot of Alexandra’s. Check it out below!

In the picture from one of Alexandra Daddario‘s bold photoshoot, as found on Pinterest, the Baywatch actress looked absolutely sultry. In the photo, Daddario could be seen stripped off her clothes to a white lingerie set, including a bra and knickers. She flaunted her busty assets along with washboard abs and flashed her erected n*pples through them as she posed by the beach for the photo.

Check out the picture here:

Alexandra Daddario‘s highlighted abs and curvy figure is the only thing that caught our attention. For the makeup, she kept it simple as she displayed her tanned skin in the picture. With a full coverage foundation mixed with sunscreen, defined brows, lots of mascara and glossy lips with some highlighter on her face, Daddario completed her look. She kept her hair open and let it have beachy winds in it.

Alexandra never shied away from flaunting her figure in hot and s*xy outfits, and that is one of the many reasons why her followers can’t stop admiring her beauty! What are your thoughts about this beachy look of hers? Let us know in the comments.

