Gigi Hadid is one of the popular faces in the world of fashion, a supermodel at the age of 28 and has been rumoured to be dating Leonardo DiCaprio, took to her social media to show her fans her new ink while posing in a skimpy bikini. The mother of one often stuns the internet with her gorgeous looks; this time, she did it again by embracing her stretch marks and postpartum body. She is known to be part of popular celebrity squads, like Taylor Swift’s and shares a cordial relationship with the Kardashian-Jenners.

Gigi was previously in a relationship with Zayn Malik since late 2015 and even share a daughter named Khai, but sadly, the couple broke up in 2021. Gigi and Leo’s dating rumours started around last year, but they are taking it casual now; as for the supermodel, her priority is now her daughter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gigi Hadid on Friday took the internet by storm with her pic in a tweeny-weeny two piece flaunting her giant dragon tattoo on her hips. She even shared a snap of herself in the IG story section, in another yellow bikini showing off her new tattoo with the caption, “Am I in my girl w the dragon tattoo era?”

In the Instagram posts, she wore a patterned pink bikini, chilling on a lounge chair with her hair open and sporting s*xy beach vibes. In one of them, she playfully reaches out to the camera while lying on her side, flaunting that giant dragon and those toned hips as she displayed her stretch marks like a warrior. She captioned the post ‘mornin!’ with a dragon emoji. Gigi Kept her face makeup-free showcasing that flawless skin, and she accessorised her beach look with a few trinkets.

The supermodel was wearing a chunky chain necklace along with another with a pendent and just a ring on one of her fingers. Her messy and beachy hair amplified her looks tenfold, and if anyone is looking for fashion inspo for their next beach getaway, then look no further than when the supermodel herself is giving lessons.

Check out Gigi Hadid’s snaps here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

No wonder Leonardo DiCaprio broke his unspoken rule of dating only women under 25 for this goddess. Speaking of Gigi‘s relationship with the Titanic star, a source close to them has reportedly told UsWeekly, “They’re (Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid) only seeing each other right now. It’s [still] casual, and they aren’t labelling it, [but] they’re dating [again]. Leo wants to take it slower with Gigi because there’s potential there, and he wants to preserve it.”

And for more fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Oppenheimer: No, The Budget Of Cillian Murphy Starrer Isn’t $100 Million As Christopher Nolan Sets The Record Straight, Reveals The Real Cost While Comparing Its Duration With Avengers: Endgame

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News