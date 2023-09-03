The South Korean singer and actress, YoonA, is not only for her amazing talent but also for her stunning looks. She has been in the industry for a long time now, and many actors have admitted to either having a crush on YoonA or have called her the ideal type. However, the Girls’ Generation member is seemingly not interested in any of the Korean stars as she has often expressed her admiration for Timothee Chalamet.

The singer-actress began her musical journey with the hit girl band Girls’ Generation, aka SNSD, in 2007. She soon made her acting debut and became one of the most adored celebs in the country.

Last year, YoonA, along with her bandmates, appeared on an episode of Soshi TamTam, in which they played a dating balance game. In the game, each member is given a situation, such as someone asking them or just telling them to be their girlfriend, asking them or start kissing them immediately, etc.

When the entire band played the game while travelling in a bus, YoonA was given the situation to choose between “Will you be my girlfriend” or “Be my girlfriend.” The King The Land star chose the latter option and mentioned how the first one made her think the other person is afraid of commitment and she would prefer to date someone who is more upfront.

Following her straightforward reply, her bandmates began to tease her with Timothee Chalamet’s name and what she would do if it was the actor asking the questions. The actress has earlier revealed how she adores the Dune star, and even this time, she was not hiding her feelings. YoonA immediately said, “For Timothee Chalamet, would you want to, can I kiss, everything’s okay!”

Back in 2021, YoonA took to her Instagram stories to share a list of Timothee’s movies that she loves and added some heart stickers.

