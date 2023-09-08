Singer Joe Jonas took his two daughters for a breakfast outing a day after filing for divorce from actress Sophie Turner after four years of marriage.

The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers member filed for divorce amid claims that he caught Sophie on their Ring security camera “doing or saying something” which was “the last straw”.

Joe Jonas took his daughters out for breakfast in Sherman Oaks, California. He was photographed carrying his three-year-old daughter Willa into Sweet Butter Kitchen while an unidentified female companion held his one-year-old daughter, Aceshowbiz reported.

The foursome sat outside and seemed to be in good spirits. The ‘Camp Rock’ star made funny faces to keep his kids entertained. He was seen giving his eldest child a high five as they chowed down on the breakfast spread. At one point, the DNCE frontman was caught playing with his food.

Following the brief breakfast, the group left in a black SUV.

The outing came hours after his joint statement with Sophie, 27, was released.

Netizens called his outing a PR move and slammed Joe Jonas.

A user wrote, “Can someone explain the need for ” PR moves” when it’s a divorce not promoting a movie”

Another commented, “Someone tell Joe Jonas that we get it. He’s the perfect dad & Sophie hates family. Just get a divorce and leave the general public alone. These hourly “stories” are so 2006.”

“Hope often did their mother take care of them without him while he was doing stuff for his career? Now that she’s gone filming a movie and he has to do it with help, it’s a big f’ing deal! Welcome to parenting!” read a comment.

A user reacted, “His PR machine is working overtime while supplying gossip sites negative stories about how the divorce is because of Sophie &hinting to her being a cheater, while they strategically having him pose in public places being the perfect father as if we don’t see what they are doing”

Joe Jonas ditches wedding ring, dines with daughters after filing for divorce from Sophie Turner https://t.co/pgzVtdJJs4 pic.twitter.com/5R3o1eOA6d — Page Six (@PageSix) September 6, 2023

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner confirmed they were set to divorce in a joint statement posted to Sophie’s Instagram account: “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually agreed to amicably end our marriage.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children”, the statement further read.

Joe officially filed for divorce on Tuesday in a Miami-Dade court, with documents stating that their relationship is “irretrievably broken.”

They tied the knot in 2019 in back-to-back nuptials in Las Vegas and Paris.

It comes after a friend close to Sophie told MailOnline that she felt trapped in her marriage to Joe Jonas and regretted “missing out” on her youthful, carefree years after tying the knot with him and having two children at a young age.

A friend of Sophie‘s, who did not want to be named, revealed that the couple started having problems last Christmas and that she separated from him at the start of this summer, spending the ensuing months partying with school friends in the UK or holidaying with them in Europe.

