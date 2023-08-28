The world cinema saw an amazing phenomenon with Barbenheimer when Barbie and Oppenheimer came out in July on the same day, and both films did well at the box office, which is a rare thing. But did you know there is a woman named Barbara Oppenheimer, who has now stated her opinion on this revolutionary term and also revealed whether she was in Margot Robbie’s team or Christopher Nolan’s? Read to know more!

Nolan‘s directorial was based on the life of the Father of Atomic Bomb, and the Robbie-led film was about the iconic Mattel doll. The craze about both films was unimaginable not just for the audience, but the celebrities were excited about the movies and set their priorities straight.

Now, this woman, Barbara Oppenheimer, was interviewed by Slate as per ComicBook, where she revealed her connection with the historic physicist. She said, “My husband’s father is third cousin to J. Robert [Oppenheimer].” She was also asked about whether she was team Barbie or the other one, to which she responded by saying, “That would be really hard! They’re so different.”

Barbara Oppenheimer further added, “I think of myself though I’m sure I’ve fallen behind the times-as a feminist, because of the generation I came out of. So I was tickled pink, I might say, that they put Barbie in the Barbie world and then Barbie in the real world. I laughed out loud practically through the whole thing. Oppenheimer is more serious-not that feminism isn’t. I do think there were some serious notes … women today stand on the shoulders of their mothers, who lived the Barbie life.”

She also shared how she once went by Barbie and said, “You know, I started as a Barbie, spelt just like Barbie. Because in those days, everyone wanted to be like Barbie. Then when I got to be 12, I changed it to Barby, with a Y, and then I became Barb. I grew up in Milwaukee, it was the Midwest-of course, I was Barb. But then, when I graduated and got my fellowship at Mass General, I went by Barbara. I was so professional and serious.”

She continued, “I’m on vacation right now, and when I checked in at the hotel, I said, ‘Barbie Oppenheimer!’ The guy said, ‘Are you pulling my leg?'” Everyone would be surprised; we don’t blame the poor guy!

Both films did really well at the box office, and it’s only a matter of time before they create new records with their OTT release.

