Bad Bunny seems to have taken Kendall Jenner’s teasing video in a racy two-piece a little too seriously as he drops a racier pic of him from the shower, showing a little too much. The rapper shared multiple snaps and short clips on his social media page, and a few of them have set severe thirst traps for his fans, but none came even closer to this steamy click. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

The Puerto Rican rapper and Kendall are going steady in their alleged relationship. Although they haven’t yet made things official, it’s obviously out there, and the fans are very much aware of that. Their PDA at Drake’s concert a few days back left the netizens rooting for them for a change; otherwise, people were not very fond of them being together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Sunday, Bad Bunny took the story section of his Instagram to dump multiple snaps and video clips, and in that, there was this bare-bodied shower mirror selfie of the rapper we bet not just Kendall Jenner. All of his other fans are feeling a little too much after this below-the-belt. Benito boasted his ripped body and showcased a little too much of his nether parts, making it absolutely an NSFW post completely unbothered.

X, formerly Twitter, has been going crazy over the n*de pic of Bad Bunny, and can we seriously blame them for that? A user Tweeted, “Oh he’s definitely a bad bunny”

Another commenting on his no-no part said, “He’s got a good bush….”

One of them quipped, “he should just flash us”

Another questioned, “why would anyone wanna see this on their timelines”

Followed by one referring to his association with Kendall Jenner and the Kardashians said, “It’s Bunny Kardashian not Bad Bunny”

Some people were not that pleased with this NSFW selfie of Bad Bunny as they wrote, “Ew im barfing, ew ew ew,” “this is rated R, stop!” and “oh hell nah… we didnt need to see this”

Take a look:

Bad Bunny in newly shared photo. pic.twitter.com/vpySEbefg5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 27, 2023

Another pic shows him in a batting pose playing baseball in a pair of just white shorts, once again showcasing his ripped body, while in another, Bad Bunny is seen working out. He has given the whole package to his followers and made their Monday even better, we hope.

For more updates on Hollywood, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Steve Harvey Breaks Silence On Wife Marjorie Elaine’s Cheating Rumours With His Bodyguard & Chef: “Find Something Else To Do Because We Fine!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News