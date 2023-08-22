



One of the most well-known families globally, the Kardashian-Jenner clan make the headlines daily that’s to the personal and professional lives. While her sisters are in the news owing to relationship drama, Kendall Jenner has made the headlines today because of a professional outing. The model’s recent photoshoot has been shared on life, and she leaves nothing to the imagination in it.

Shared to Instagram a while ago, the image sees Kendall posing n*de on a horse for a vegan brand. Scroll below to check out the pictures and read what netizens think of it.

Shared to Instagram by Stella McCartney, the caption read, “HORSE POWER: Introducing the Winter 2023 campaign, with next-gen horse lover and equestrian @KendallJenner as our new Stella girl.” The post further read, “A celebration of the timeless healing relationships between humans and horses; mothers, sisters and daughters; animals and nature. It is a collection of what Stella loves, crafted from 92% responsible materials. The campaign is shot by @HarleyWeir at the Camargue Salt Flats in the south of France, amongst white ponies native to region – raised freely by horse whisperer @JeanFrancoisPignon.”

In the picture, Kendall Jenner is seen lying back-to-back on the horse as she poses seductively. Dressed in only thigh-high boots and carrying a matching handbag, the super s*xy photo sees the young Kardashian-Jenner family member covering her n*pples with her hand while her skin glisters in the white light. Check out the picture here:

Commenting on the picture, one user wrote, “You represent the name and the brand that have always been about taste, values, principles, nature and social responsibility. I’m sorry but in my mind no reality star, and particularly any of the Kardashians, fits within. Very disappointed with the choice 😔”

Another wrote, “So disappointing! Why Kendall for a vegan brand? She’s known for wearing real fur coats and leather. With so many beautiful vegan or eco-friendly models available, this is a very bad choice! 😣”

A third replied, “Well what is this pic about ? Horse ? Or nudity ? The fashion industry is more about nudity than clothes

Another added, “Why is the girl naked? Seems far fetched to sell boots and handbags like that”

A fifth commented, “Vegan brand using horse and a Kardashian ..? No that’s a huge no..”

What do you think of this photoshoot of Kendall Jenner? Let us know in the comments.

