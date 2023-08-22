Taylor Swift is one of the greatest artists of all time, and there’s no denying that. We’re now claiming this as Swifties, but the world knows she’s a performer, a diva and probably one of the few singers to make and break records worldwide. On to the series of new events, comedian Andrew Schulz in his recent interview, called Taylor Swift the GOAT of the music industry while comparing her with Michael Jackson and revealing that she shouldn’t be compared to Beyonce as she belongs to a different league altogether.

Taylor is currently touring with her Eras tour, and the bar she’s setting with her live concerts will go down in history. The videos from the same go massively viral on social media, with fans going gaga over it worldwide.

Now talking about the latest scoop, comedian Andrew Schulz took to his Instagram and shared a Taylor Swift STAN video. He said, “I went to Taylor; by the way, it was the greatest live concert I’ve ever seen in my life. The only person who can compare Taylor Swift to is Michael Jackson.”

The comedian added, “There’s nobody else. You’re doing a disservice to any other artist if you compare Taylor Swift to them. I’m being honest with you. It is the most amazing live concert I’ve ever seen.”

When asked if he had seen Beyonce, Andrew Schulz answered, “Son, I’ve seen Beyonce. And this is gonna hurt feeling here, but you’re doing a disservice to Beyonce to compare her to Taylor Swift. Because Taylor is in another galaxy.”

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Schulz (@andrewschulz)

Reacting to Andrew’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “boys ego getting hurt seeing a WOMAN being labelled the GOAT of the music industry of this generation, awwwwww 🥺”

Another user went, “WELCOME SWIFTIE 🤍🤍🤍🤍🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹”

A third user commented, “When u see her live u will understand y Andrew is 100% right.”

A fourth went, “ANDREW ALWAYS SPEAKING HARD FACTS- as a musician and singer/songwriter taylor swift is an apex. People tryna be edgy hate on her but none of them have girlfriends that introduced them to her music. Taylor swift is dope”

What are your thoughts on Andrew Schulz going gaga over Taylor Swift after hating her for over a decade? Tell us in the space below.

