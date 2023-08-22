South Korean boy band BTS is known for breaking the squeaky-clean images of K-pop idols while addressing issues faced by the current generation. BTS’ songs have brought hope and comfort to their fans who are also known as ARMY. From sticking around through thick and thin via ‘Anapanman’ to motivating them to study in ‘Zero Hour’ to bringing much-needed comfort with ‘Dynamite’ during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bulletproof boys have proved they will always come through for ARMY.

However, this deep understanding of love and life was not inborn but instilled among the Bangtan Boys unless they faced some initial setbacks. Take the current BTS into consideration and imagine holding them accountable for penning misogynistic lyrics. Can’t imagine, right? Sadly, it’s true.

Known for their global dominance, BTS comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The septet amasses fans from different parts of the world, who have testified BTS saved them from falling into depression, making a safe escape for them with their soulful music that transcends language barriers.

With their record-breaking music which has powered them to glory, nothing is stopping these boys from conquering the world. But, there was a time when BTS came under fire for their provocative lyrics featuring suggestive choreography. Released in 2015, War of Hormone was criticized for its misogynistic lyrics and sexist choreography. One of the lines from the song has loosely been translated as ‘Girls are like equations, we just do them’ and “Girl, your temptations make me sit in front of my computer every night”. Aside from this, the choreography of the song also came under fire with the septet glaring at a group of women from top to bottom.

A thread on Reddit also discussed the War of HormonecControversy with two distinct opinions. While a section of the internet believed it is a satire about how teenagers think, the other outlook on the issue suggested the song was outrageous and deserved the criticism. Reacting to the post, one netizen commented, “It was never as deep as people made it. It’s a cringy song about teenage boys thinking girls are hot, but off the top of my head I can’t think of any truly offensive lyrics.” “The lyrics are god-awful but i think the mistake was just choosing that concept in the first place. the lyrics are exaggerated to fit the concept which is why they’re so ridiculous,” another user added. “Personally i interpret it as satirical and poking fun at how horny teenage boys are and how single-minded they get when they’re full of hormones rather than it being a serious song about how sexy women are,” one user mentioned.

The song also had fans up in arms who demanded an explanation from their favourite band as they were too stunned to believe. However, some fans later came up with the clarification that the song was highly misunderstood. “The song brings back the tumultuous feelings of being madly in love as a teenager, the harmless pursuit of one’s beloved and all the bittersweet memories attached to them,” a fan’s post read. You can check out the War of Hormone MV below and decide for yourself.

A bittersweet feeling or an outright misogynistic approach, what are your thoughts on War of Hormone by BTS? Tell us in the comment section below.

