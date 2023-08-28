Steve Harvey’s wife, Marjorie Elaine, has been making noise for all the wrong reasons, as she allegedly cheated on him with the bodyguard and their chef. The claims spread like wildfire and the internet did some digging to find out that the escort was the same man who turned their matchmaker back in 2005. But let’s put all the rumours to rest because the comedian has rubbished the reports in a savage response. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Steve is famous for the daytime game show, Family Feud. He’s been handling the hosting duty since 2010. There have been over 25 seasons and celebrities like the Kardashians, Victoria’s Secret Angels, The Bachelors, amongst others have previously graced the show. Apart from that, the comedian often shares motivating videos and quotes on his social media handles and enjoys a massive fan following.

All hell broke loose when rumours began doing the rounds that Steve Harvey’s wife cheated on him with his bodyguard and chef. Reports even suggested that she filed for divorce post the incident and demanded $200 million in settlement. It looks like the gossip mill not only went wild but crossed the line with their huge claims. Owing to all the chatter, the comedian finally had to break his silence.

Steve Harvey broke the silence on the cheating rumours at the Invest Fest 2023. He said, “We fine. I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do because we fine… I ain’t got no time for rumors and gossip. God’s been good to me, I’m still shining.”

Take a look at the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spiritual Word (@spiritualword)

Marjorie Elaine has remained tight-lipped on the rumours so far.

