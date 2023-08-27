Commoners like us always crave for the flawless skin of celebrities who are always glowing and are at their best. And, when it comes to K-pop, Red Velvet’s Irene is one of the prettiest idols of the 3rd generation. Fans often call her a “goddess” as she is undoubtedly a living embodiment of the Korean beauty standards. Not only in South Korea, but she has been recognised for her beauty internationally.

In 2018, Irene achieved the 41st position on TC Candler’s ‘100 Most Beautiful Faces list. Today, we have decoded Irene’s skincare routine for all her fans who want to achieve a beautiful, radiant and youthful skin like their K-Pop idol.

Irene prefers to keep her skincare routine very simple, yet impactful. Being a well-known artist, she starts her skincare routine with double cleansing to remove all the make-up and dirt that accumulates on the skin throughout the day. She first uses an oil cleanser and then completes the step by using a foam cleanser.

Following this, Irene moves on to exfoliation which is yet another important step in Irene’s skincare routine. Irene tries to exfoliate her skin daily to remove any dead skin cells and prevent breakouts, improving skin texture. Next comes essence that is used by Irene as a substitute for a toner. It gives an extra dose of hydration on her skin before going in with the moisturizer.

The Red Velvet star also uses facial oils like argan oil, jojoba oil, or squalene in her beauty regime to provide proper skin nourishment and reduce signs of skin aging. In fact, Irene swears by her facial oils for nourishing and hydrating her skin before moisturizing. As it’s obvious, the next step is moisturising that keeps her skin supple, nourished and hydrated. However, one should always make sure to use a moisturiser according to the skin type.

So now that you are aware of the little tricks about Irene’s skincare routine, aren’t you excited to implement these in your own routine?

