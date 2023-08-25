Former Porn Star Mia Khalifa often leaves eyes popping with her skimpy bikini looks. While many may give a bombastic side eye at the mention of her name and refuse to accept, most have seen Mia in her most sensuous element. Her confident aura adds to her s*xy appeal, setting hearts racing and mouths drooling. Every once in a while, we encounter this beauty on our feeds, thanks to her enigmatic social media presence. Today, we are sharing one of our favourite looks of the former adult entertainer with you, so, let’s jump right in.

Mia Khalifa was in her Barbie era before it was a thing. Barbiecore fashion has now taken the world by storm, but Mia has been acing it since forever now.

Recently, we stumbled upon a set of sensational bikini pictures of Mia Khalifa which are giving us life and can set your mood for the weekend, too, cuz it’s FriYAY. The said pictures see Mia wearing nothing but a teeny tiny pink bikini top with a halter neck that leaves enough scope for a peek-a-b**b moment.

In the pictures, Mia is seen chilling in a pool on what looks like a bright sunny day with sun rays falling on her gorgeous face as she soaks in this soothing feeling. She has donned golden jewellery which goes along with the lines of her bikini top, layered pendant, and matching bracelet. We can also get a glimpse of her multiple tattoos while her face oozes uninterrupted wilderness as she puts her unfiltered beauty on display sans makeup. With wet hair and suggestive eyes, Mia is laying a thirst trap and we bet you cannot resist this heavenly temptation.

Take a look below:

Mia Khalifa enjoys a massive engagement on her account, suggesting her popularity is unbeatable. What do you think of this enticing look of Mia? Let us know in the comment section below.

